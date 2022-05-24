Kalee Brooks Embler, age 48, passed away on Sunday, May 15 in Madison, Alabama.

Kalee is survived by her wife, Elizabeth Crankshaw of Madison, Alabama; her father Don (Lynne) of Lithia Springs, Georgia; her mother Susan Wilson (Scott) of Madison, Alabama and two brothers Damon (Brittany) of Prescott, Arizona and Tyler Wilson (Alaina) of Madison, Alabama.

She is also survived by a niece, a number of nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

There will be a service held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Kalee Embler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

