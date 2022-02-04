Kamryn Lynn Gentry, 21, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Kamryn was born July 18, 2000, daughter of Mark Gentry and Tysha Lynn Newborn.
Kamryn was always on the go! She enjoyed music and being outdoors. Kamryn touched the lives of everyone she met, and her family all love and miss her dearly.
Survivors include her mother and bonus-father, Tysha and Mark Vann; father and bonus-mother, Mark and Melanie Gentry; grandparents, Jimmy and Martha Gentry, Gene and Sandra Newborn, Jerry and Evelyn Vann, and George and Barbara Estes; brothers, Mason Vann and Adler Vann; sisters, Maddie Wisener and Abbie Wisener; cousins, Nycole Miller, Owen Jarrett, Josh Newborn and Molly Newborn; her loving caretaker, Sheryl Choate; her therapist since she was eight years old, Anna Boston; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Michael Wahl officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chase the Victory at www.chasethevictory.com.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
of Douglasville.
