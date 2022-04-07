Our beautiful Mother Karen Ann Priest Maupin age 73 of Dawsonville, GA formerly of Douglasville, GA passed away April 3, 2022.
Karen is survived by her children James (Angela) Maupin Jr. and Robyn Maupin Stephens, Grandchildren Courtney (Jeremy) Cochran, Jameson “Kyle” Maupin, Hunter Odom, and Bristol Stephens. Karen has two great-grandchildren.
Sister Patsy (Donnie)Stone, Brothers Louis (Michaele) Priest Jr. and Philip (Brenda) Priest and Gary Priest. Nieces and nephews also survive her. Karen is preceded in death by her Son Rocky Maupin, Father Louis Priest, and Mother Virginia Howard Priest, Stepmother Gladys Priest and Step-Sister Betty Jo Addison.
Karen spent much of her life as a homemaker for her 3 children and then she became a much-loved Nana for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She helped raise all 4 of her grands with patience and gentleness. Karen spent 20 years as a Vietnam Veteran spouse which took her all across America and Germany. She also worked outside the home for several years in the glass industry and at Walmart. Karen was a courageous Cancer survivor.
In her later years Karen loved spending her days reading, gardening and bird watching. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.