Karen Darlene Jordan Falwell, 48, of Sevierville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m.from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.