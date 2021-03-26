Karen Fekete Frye, 67, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2021.
She was born on April 7, 1953, in Monroeville, PA, daughter of the late Frank Fekete and the late Nancy Jane Lightner Fekete. A graduate of Penn State University who wore red and black on Saturdays, Karen was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines for many years before determining being a wife and raising children was her true calling. She spent countless hours volunteering with the school system, church and community organizations.
Affectionately known as Mrs. Frye or Mrs. Karen, she embraced all who entered her path with a welcoming smile and a hug. She was truly a “mom” to many. Karen enjoyed reading, going to the beach and lake, traveling, celebrating with her family and friends and most recently, being a “Grandma.” She especially loved her many golden retrievers through the years. Karen was a member of the Christ The King Anglican Church in Douglasville, GA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Fekete Dorris.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Barry Lee Frye; son: Brett Taylor Frye; daughter: Jordan Frye Davis and her husband, Michael; grandchildren: Cole Hudson Frye, Harper Emily Greene, Maddie Jimerson Davis, Harper Lamar Davis; brother-in-law: Greg Dorris; nephew: Luke Kendall Dorris; nieces: Amanda Ryan Dorris and Courtland Olivia Dorris.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held immediately following in the chapel of the funeral home at 2 p.m.
The service will be live streamed via the online obituary page for Karen Frye found at www.hightowers
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
