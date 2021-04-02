Kathleen Louise Chamberlain Smith, 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed
away, Tuesday,
March 30, 2021, at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell.
She was born
July, 18, 1946, in Arlington, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Mr. Charles Chamberlain and the late Mrs. Doris Katherine Schubert Chamberlain. She
was retired from
retail sales.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death
by one daughter, Krista Smith.
Survivors
include her
husband, John A. Smith Sr. Of Douglasville, children, Jarrett Smith of Douglasville, Jamie Smith of Pennsylvania, Jody Coman, Desirree Davis, Charles
Schultz all of New York, sister, Doris Hessanauer of Virginia, 12 grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Kathleen Smith loved her family and enjoyed life to the fullest.
In keeping
with Mrs. Smith’s wishes she will be cremated.
To send condolences to
the family, visit
our website at
www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins
Funeral Home & Cremation Service
of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.