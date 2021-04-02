Kathleen Louise Chamberlain Smith, 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed

away, Tuesday,

March 30, 2021, at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell.

She was born

July, 18, 1946, in Arlington, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Mr. Charles Chamberlain and the late Mrs. Doris Katherine Schubert Chamberlain. She

was retired from

retail sales.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death

by one daughter, Krista Smith.

Survivors

include her

husband, John A. Smith Sr. Of Douglasville, children, Jarrett Smith of Douglasville, Jamie Smith of Pennsylvania, Jody Coman, Desirree Davis, Charles

Schultz all of New York, sister, Doris Hessanauer of Virginia, 12 grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Kathleen Smith loved her family and enjoyed life to the fullest.

In keeping

with Mrs. Smith’s wishes she will be cremated.

