Miss Kathryn “Kathy” Lee Howard, 46, of Douglasville, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
No public services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathy’s honor to Bright Star Elementary School, 6300 John West Road, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-651-3400.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Kathy by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.