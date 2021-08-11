Miss Kathryn “Kathy” Lee Howard, 46, of Douglasville, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. 

No public services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathy’s honor to Bright Star Elementary School, 6300 John West Road, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-651-3400.

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Kathy by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.