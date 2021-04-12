Mrs. Kathy Maguire Bedsole, 68, of Orange Beach, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
She was born Sept. 30, 1952, in Greenville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Mr. James Clarence Maguire and the late Mrs. Bertha Griffis Maguire. Mrs. Bedsole graduated from Westover High school in Albany, Ga. and continued her education at Georgia State University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in Deaf Education and Speech Pathology. She taught for several years at the Davidson School for the Deaf in Atlanta. After moving to Douglasville, she was a substitute teacher and volunteer for many years in the Douglas County School System. She was a member of Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville, where she loved attending with her family.
Kathy was a devoted wife to her high school sweetheart, Joe, for forty-four years. They built an amazing life together and created forever friendships. Kathy and Joe embarked on many adventures alongside their family and friends. Kathy was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who treasured and embraced every moment. She especially cherished her role as “Grammy”. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to the beach; so much so that Orange Beach became her home where she immersed herself into a community of encouraging and supporting friendships. She will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Joseph “Joe” Charles Bedsole Jr.
Mrs. Bedsole is survived by her three children: Joseph “Joe” Charles Bedsole III (Holly), Jillian Bedsole Roberts (Jesse), Jessica Bedsole Trowell (Thomas) her grandchildren; Brianna Bedsole, Collis Bedsole, Jace Smith, Jake Roberts, James Roberts and Jaxson Roberts. She is also survived by her sisters, Laura Maguire Barstow of Douglasville, GA; Dr. Patty Maguire of Conyers, GA; brother John Thomas Maguire of Birmingham, AL. Also lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many close friends and fur grandpups.
In accordance with Mrs. Bedsole’s wishes, she was cremated. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Wellstar Foundation, in honor of the dedicated, compassionate Wellstar Paulding Hospital ICU team.
