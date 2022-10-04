Kathy Sue Hall, age 64, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on October 2, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 12, 1958, daughter of the late Bobby Lumpkin and the late Eunis Hamby Lumpkin.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Columbus Hall, Jr.; children: Ranea Raines, Candace Hall Hudson (Charles), Jaquis Hall, Crystal Hall; grandchildren: Jacquez Knighten, DeAndre Knighten, Daiveon Pittman, Zariyon Hudson, Naleigha Gammage, Eddie III Gammage, Jaden Gammage, Tyson Gammage, Draiton Gammage, Kamron Ford, Armani Ford, Chase Raines, Marley Raines: great-grandchild: August Seabrooke; brother: Emmitt Lumpkin; and many loving cousins, nieces, aunts and friends.

Service information

Oct 8
Visitation
Saturday, October 8, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Oct 8
Service
Saturday, October 8, 2022
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
