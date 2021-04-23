Katie Ann Bridges, 39, passed away April 15, 2021, at her home in Ellijay, Georgia.
Katie was born June 27, 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Mary Ann (Gardner) Mitchell and Steve Bridges.
She attended Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, and was class president and Valedictorian for the class of 1999. She continued her education at Mercer University, graduating in 2003 with honors with a B.S. in Nursing. She then went on to work at Northside hospital with the labor and delivery unit. She continued on and became a clinical educator and liaison. Katie loved supporting her community in healthcare services all her life. She spent countless hours going to nursing homes and ministering to the senior community.
Growing up, Katie played piano, loved spending time with her family, and was passionate about attending youth group. She attended Water of Life church and Mount Paran West with her family.
Katie is remembered by all who loved her for her beautiful smile, caring spirit, and positive spin on every moment of life. Her passion was to lead people and encourage others. Towards the end of her life, she became a life coach and wanted to assist others in finding their purpose.
She is survived by her mother Mary Ann, father Steve, and 4 siblings: Charity (Tim) Woods, Christen Bridges, Josh (Halie) Bridges, and Kandi Bridges—along with her grandmother Maga (Joanne Gardner), nieces and nephews, and dozens of other loving family members.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday to celebrate Katie’s life.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
