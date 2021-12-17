Katie Mae Hood, 89, of Douglasville, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, GA 30134. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
There was a viewing from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. Hood’s remains will be in the funeral home for viewing at noon Saturday until the hour of service.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
