Kay Frances Howard, age 75, of Winston, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born in Sylva, North Carolina on February 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Joseph Howard Revis and the late Hazel Williams Revis. Kay held an Education Specialist (Ed.S.) in Special Education and worked, until her retirement, for the Douglas County Board of Education as a Special Education teacher at Chapel Hill Middle School. Kay was a member of Midway Church in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Kay loved the Lord and was active in her Bible study, Caleb’s Cousins senior ministry, and Women on Mission. She loved spending time with her husband, her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and patient soul who could be feisty at times. Her favorite saying was “I don’t mean maybe or perhaps…!”
Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Weyman “Joe” Howard; her children, Joey Howard and Meredith (Richard) Crook; sister and brother-in-law, Becky Revis Brown and Frank H. Brown, III; grandchildren: Cody Crook, Caleb Crook, Cason Crook, and Cayla Crook; nieces: Carrah (Mike) Franke and Amy (Miguel) Sanchez; 4 great nephews; and her beloved dog, Jake.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, GA 30134, on Friday, July 1, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service in Rosehaven’s Chapel at 2 p.m., with Reverend Barry Thompson officiating. The service will be live-streamed and can be accessed via Kay’s online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton, Georgia, with Richard Crook, Cody Crook, Caleb Crook, Cason Crook, and Will Esslinger serving as Pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. You may donate online at www.alz.org/donate, by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by phone at 800.272.3900.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Howard family at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home of Douglasville.
