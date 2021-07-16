Kayla Vaughn Rosselot, age 34, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on Aug. 10, 1986. Kayla was a homemaker.
Kayla is survived by her husband, Timothy Jaimes Rosselot; parents: Eugene “Chuck” S. Vaughn and Pamela A. Monroe Vaughn; brothers: Cory Vaughn (Tara), Marcus Rosselot (Ashley); sisters: Chelsea Englett (Wesley), Selene Vaughn; grandmother: Marilyn Monroe; nieces and nephews: Avery Vaughn, Sydney Kate Vaughn, Luke Rosselot, Emilee Rosselot, Nicholas Rosselot; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara S. Giles; mother-in-law: Ruth Rosselot.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The funeral
service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Interment will follow the service in Sunrise Memorial Park.
