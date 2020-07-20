Kelly Pringle obit

Mrs. Kelly Carroll Pringle, age 57, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She

was born June 8,

1963 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Mrs. Doris White Isaacs. She graduated in 1981 from Walton High School. She

was a homemaker.

Mrs. Pringle is survived by her husband of nearly

20 years, Robert Pringle of Fairburn, Georgia.

According to her wishes, Mrs. Pringle will be cremated. No service planned at

this time.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make donations in memory of Kelly Pringle to the organizations that Kelly supported; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

at www.stjude.org;

or Share House,

P.O. Box 723, Douglasville, GA 30133.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville.