Mrs. Kelly Carroll Pringle, age 57, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She
was born June 8,
1963 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Mrs. Doris White Isaacs. She graduated in 1981 from Walton High School. She
was a homemaker.
Mrs. Pringle is survived by her husband of nearly
20 years, Robert Pringle of Fairburn, Georgia.
According to her wishes, Mrs. Pringle will be cremated. No service planned at
this time.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make donations in memory of Kelly Pringle to the organizations that Kelly supported; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org;
or Share House,
P.O. Box 723, Douglasville, GA 30133.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville.
