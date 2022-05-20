Kelly Rawlins Robinson, 45, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Monday,

May 23, 2022, from 5-9 p.m.

The funeral service will be held in Rosehaven Chapel

on Tuesday, May

24, 2022, at 11 a.m.

with the Rev. Greg Stanford and the

Rev. Tom Kaplan officiating. Interment will follow in Rosehaven Cemetery.

and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Robinson family at www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home of Douglasville.

