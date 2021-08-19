Mr. Kenneth Daryl Smallwood Sr., 70, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will be held, following visitation, in the Rosehaven Chapel with Bro. Tony Stallings officiating. He will be laid to rest at Melrose Hills Memorial Park in Villa Rica.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Daryl by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.