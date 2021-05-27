Mr. Kenneth Edward Porter, age 68 of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born September 19, 1952 in Douglasville, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Aubrey Sylvester Porter and the late Mrs. Bessie Louise McMichen Porter. Mr. Porter worked for Lockheed Martin for over 35 years. He loved visiting his family, bible studies, riding his motorcycle, and going on vacation. Mr. Porter was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Porter is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Lynn and April Porter of Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Dennis Martin of Douglasville, Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles and Doris Porter of Athens, Georgia, Jeff Porter of Douglasville, Georgia; one granddaughter, Jennifer Porter; three great grandchildren, Rhylie, Bella, and Gavin; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
