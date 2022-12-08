Chaplain Colonel Kenneth Edward Stone, age 65, of Acworth, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
A native of Ohio, Lt. Col. Stone lived in Bradenton, Florida and Douglasville, GA for a number of years before moving to Acworth, GA 5 years ago. He served in the Air Force Reserves and the United States Air Force, retiring after over 30 years of service. He also enjoyed woodworking and boating. Survivors include: wife of 41 years, Kristy Stone; Daughter, Lauren (Stephen) Johnson, Acworth, GA; Sister, Beverly Stone, Maryland; 2 Grandchildren, Sarah Stone and Draven Johnson, Acworth, GA.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia.
