Chaplain Colonel Kenneth Edward Stone, age 65, of Acworth, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

