We are saddened to inform you of the passing of a good man.
Kenneth John Skoczylas, Ken to most of us, age 75, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. He was born April 6, 1947 in New Jersey, son of the late Mr. John Kenneth Skoczylas and the late Mrs. Angela Skoczylas. He loved astronomy. Ken was a very caring father who loved his family and grandchildren very much.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Karen Jean Duncan Skoczylas; son, John Skoczylas; brother, Raymond Skoczylas; sister, Loretta Swift.
He is survived by his youngest son, Jason Skoczylas of Douglasville; daughter in law, Christy Skoczylas; grandchildren, Aishlyn, Elizabeth, Isac; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville at 2 p.m. with Reverend Jim Grieme officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
