Kenneth Louis Wilson, 83, of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Kenneth was born in Cedartown, on Dec. 17, 1938, to Paul and Alta Wilson. He moved to Atlanta after graduating Pepperell High School in 1958 and met his wife, Jeanette, working at W. R. Bean & Son Printing Company. They married in 1960 and were happily married 58 years until her passing in 2019. He served in the Marine Reserves from June 1958 to August 1964, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Paul Jr., Gene and Jerry; and son-in-law, Stacey Taylor.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Taylor; two grandsons, Zachary Taylor and Austin Taylor; brother, James and Mickie Wilson; niece, Elaine and Wayne Otterbourg; and nephew, Gary and Dawn Wilson.
Kenneth, or “Pa” to his grandsons, was loved by everyone he met. Kenneth was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and was thrilled to celebrate a World Series win. He was never cross (except maybe when dealing with a SmartTV remote), and loved his family dearly. He, along with his wife, were instrumental in raising his grandsons while their father battled cancer. He loved taking them out to breakfast and to the bookstore. He treated everyone he met with respect and dignity.
Funeral services were held at Hightower Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, with Pastor Jay Vineyard officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were Zachary Taylor, Austin Taylor, Tim Taylor, Leslie Choo, Jeff Brackett, Wesley Vineyard, and Joseph Kimsey (in absentia).
