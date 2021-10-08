Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Roy White, also known as “Major”, age 69, of Douglasville, passed away, Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born June 10, 1952 in Atlanta the son of the late Mr. James David White and the late Mrs. Minnie Lee Fuller White. Mr. White served in the United States Army during the Cold War era. He operated Prestige Security Incorporated for many years. He loved fishing, making canes and loved being in the American Legion-Post 70 in Villa Rica, proud Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Ann White.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Roberts White of Douglasville; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Brian Faulkner of Douglasville; son and partner, Kenneth Richard White and Rick Smith of Cleveland, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Jimmy Hollis of Hernando, MS, Vickie and Buddy Frith of Villa Rica, GA, Sheila and Gary Wright of Douglasville, GA; brother, Larry White of Temple, GA; 2 grandchildren, Savannah Faulkner and Blaze Faulkner; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial Services will be conducted Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 70, 120 Legion Lake Circle, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
