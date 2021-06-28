Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Worrell, 74, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was born July 17, 1946, in Prattville, Alabama. Kenny, also lovingly known as “Papaw”, was a family man. He was a wonderful husband, loving father having a special bond with Amanda, the apple of his eye, and a doting grandfather. Kenny retired with a 30-year career from Ford Motor Company. He loved woodworking, building and creating changing tables, playhouses, etc. He was a “Jack of all trades, scholar of none.” In his spare time, he enjoyed working around the house, fishing, and traveling.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Pattie Worrell and Vesta (Holland) Worrell; sister, Sara Pittman; and brother, John Worrell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 51 years, Chris Worrell; his daughter, Amanda Holton (Doug); two grandchildren, Alexandria and Peyton Worrell; as well as numerous loved ones, family and friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Kimberly Stephens, Scott Stephens and Brian Barnes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Kenneth Worrell to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org; the American Lung Association, www.lung.org; or the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Worrell family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.