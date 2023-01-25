Kent Benny Maxwell, 70, of Douglasville, died Jan. 23, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Thursday, January 26, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 26
Funeral
Thursday, January 26, 2023
3:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 26
Interment
Thursday, January 26, 2023
4:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
