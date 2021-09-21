Mrs. Lacey Michelle Wilson Pounds, age 45, of Tallapoosa, passed away, Sunday, September 18, 2021. She was born May 31, 1976 in Carrollton, the daughter of Mr. William Joseph “Joe” Wilson and the late Mrs. Eddie Jean Hutcheson Wilson. Mrs. Pounds worked for the Haralson County School System for 15 years. Lacey was then led to funeral services where she was the administrative assistant for Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel for the past three years. She walked side by side with families she served. Lacey was not only loved by the families she served, but also by all that had the privilege to know her. She was a compassionate, kind, and caring person who loved everyone, never meeting a stranger. She loved her job and felt at home serving and loving on people. She loved playing the piano, attending church, and going to quartet conventions listening to gospel music. She was a member of Consolation Baptist Church and was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Pounds of Tallapoosa; brother, Joey Wilson of Bremen; father, Joe Wilson of Tallapoosa; one niece, Rylee Wilson; several extended family members also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Powers and Rev. Snyder Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with her father, Mr. Joe Wilson, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contribution be made to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica for the Lacey Pounds Memorial Fund.
