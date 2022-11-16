Larry Eugene Weems, age 82 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Larry was born in Rome, Georgia on July 16, 1940, the son of the late John S. Weems, Sr. and Jessie Hyde Weems. He worked in finance for the United States Government for many years prior to his retirement. Larry was a man of faith and lived his life every day in accordance. He was an incredible man that enjoyed spending quality family time at every opportunity. Larry was Baptist by faith, a member of the First Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia and a former member of the First Baptist Church in Lithia Springs, Georgia where he served as a deacon for many years. Larry had a love of the martial arts, attaining a level of 10th degree black belt along with the induction into the Karate Hall of Fame. He was a positive Christian role model to all his karate students throughout the years. He also loved water sports and spent time skiing with his family and friends, enjoying the grandchildren’s ballgames, camping and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Tyson Weems of fifty three years, daughters and sons-in-law, Christy and Sean Bodznick and Kim and David White, grandchildren, Brandon Bodznick, Easton White and Kaylen White; brothers and sisters-in-law, John S. Weems, Jr. and Arlene, Kenneth and Sandra Weems, Waymon and Selena Weems, Charles and Candace Weems, brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin Tyson and Elisabeth, Kinney Tyson, Hubert Tyson and Linda; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Lou Duffy, Margaret Ann Jones.
The family will receive friends at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Dr. John Pennington officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Park in Douglasville, Georgia.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Weems as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.