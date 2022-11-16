Larry Eugene Weems, age 82 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Larry was born in Rome, Georgia on July 16, 1940, the son of the late John S. Weems, Sr. and Jessie Hyde Weems. He worked in finance for the United States Government for many years prior to his retirement. Larry was a man of faith and lived his life every day in accordance. He was an incredible man that enjoyed spending quality family time at every opportunity. Larry was Baptist by faith, a member of the First Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia and a former member of the First Baptist Church in Lithia Springs, Georgia where he served as a deacon for many years. Larry had a love of the martial arts, attaining a level of 10th degree black belt along with the induction into the Karate Hall of Fame. He was a positive Christian role model to all his karate students throughout the years. He also loved water sports and spent time skiing with his family and friends, enjoying the grandchildren’s ballgames, camping and traveling.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Weems as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos