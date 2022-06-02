Larry Michael “Mickey” Teate Sr., 76, of Douglasville, died Monday, May 16, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Monday, June 6, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 12 noon in Rosehaven’s Chapel with Pastor Keith Moore officiating.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and will be inurned in Rosehaven Cemetery at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Teate family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.