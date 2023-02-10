Laura Daniell Mullinax, 90, of Mableton, died Feb. 8, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Sunday, February 12, 2023
3:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel - Douglasville, GA
7034 Broad Street
Douglasville, GA 30134
Feb 13
Service
Monday, February 13, 2023
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel - Douglasville, GA
7034 Broad Street
Douglasville, GA 30134
Feb 13
Interment
Monday, February 13, 2023
2:00PM
Cold Springs Cemetery
Post Road
Winston, Ga 30187
