Laura Joan Prince, 66, of Douglasville, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at The Ike Owens Community Center-Hunter Park in Douglasville on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 — drop in from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Service information

Aug 14
Memorial
Sunday, August 14, 2022
1:30PM-5:00PM
Ike Owens Community Center
8830 Gurley Rd
Douglasville, GA 30134
