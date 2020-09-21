Laura Rozier, 93, of Douglasville, formerly of Miami, Florida, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.