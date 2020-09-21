Laura Rozier, 93, of Douglasville, formerly of Miami, Florida, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs.

Service information

Sep 24
Visitation
Thursday, September 24, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Sep 24
Funeral
Thursday, September 24, 2020
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
