Laurie Jo Eason, 56, of Douglasville, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.

The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. with Pastor Darryl Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at Prays Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.

