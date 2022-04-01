Laurie Jo Eason, 56, of Douglasville, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. with Pastor Darryl Jones officiating.
Interment will follow at Prays Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
