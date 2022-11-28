Leda Kelby House, 50, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 2, 1972 to Stephen House and Karen Head House. Kelby loved her Jesus, then her family. She was a favorite with her nieces and nephews. She was a survivor. At age 6, she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. After surgery, radiation and chemotherapy the doctors said she had 6 months to 2 years to live, but the Great Physician gave her 42 years and she used them wisely to love and work for His Kingdom. She could no longer walk and talk on earth, but she is now dancing for Jesus and talking the ears off her grandparents and praising God.
Kelby is survived by her parents, Stephen and Karen House; sister, Keisha Huffman (James); brothers, Eli House and Brandon Hembree; nieces, Lindsey House, Bailey Huffman; nephews, Malachi House, Gavin Huffman, and Easton House.
