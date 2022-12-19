Claudia “Lee” Pierce, age 80, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born March 15, 1942 in Macon, Georgia. Family was a priority to Lee. She loved taking care of and spending time with her family. Lee loved to travel and especially taking trips to the beach. Known by all who knew her to be quite the fashionista, Lee loved clothes, jewelry and lots of shoes. In her spare time, she loved reading and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan—Go Dawgs!! Lee was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 62 years, James Albert “Al” Pierce; parents, Charles and Mary Catherine (Gregory) Stroud; son, James Albert “Al” Pierce, Jr.; and brother, Charles “C.G.” Stroud.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Angie Fain (Mike); son, Matt Pierce; daughter-in-law, Kelly Shawn Pierce; grandchildren, Ella Pierce, Ava Pierce, LeeAnna Trujillo (Juan), Daniel Jackson (Heather), Kenny Fain (Cherie), Cody Pierce and Shay Pierce; twelve great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other family members and a multitude of friends.
Visitation and service will be at Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Church Road, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Dr. Billy Godwin and Reverend Ikey Watson officiating. Following the service, Lee will be laid to rest with her beloved Al at Rosehaven Memorial Park
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
