Claudia “Lee” Pierce, age 80, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born March 15, 1942 in Macon, Georgia. Family was a priority to Lee. She loved taking care of and spending time with her family. Lee loved to travel and especially taking trips to the beach. Known by all who knew her to be quite the fashionista, Lee loved clothes, jewelry and lots of shoes. In her spare time, she loved reading and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan—Go Dawgs!! Lee was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 62 years, James Albert “Al” Pierce; parents, Charles and Mary Catherine (Gregory) Stroud; son, James Albert “Al” Pierce, Jr.; and brother, Charles “C.G.” Stroud.

