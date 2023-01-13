Leigh Ann Tucker Reynolds, 66, of Carrollton, previously from Mableton, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
She was born on June 27, 1956. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Austell, and a 1974 graduate of Pebblebrook High School. She worked as an accountant for TBS and CNN for several years. Leigh Ann was co-owner of their remodeling business she and her husband shared.
In her healthier years, she enjoyed flower gardening. Every year, she was known for planting a large heart plot of pansies, also having the largest hanging baskets of petunias. She enjoyed vacationing in Destin, NASCAR, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., and was a sports fan of the Atlanta Braves, University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and the Atlanta Falcons.
She is survived by her mother, Ellen Garner Tucker, Douglasville; sister, Cindy Arnold, Douglasville; brother, Rob (Melissa) Tucker, Temple; nieces, nephews cousins; and special cousin and friend, Susan Elliott McCoy, Mableton.
She is predeceased by her beloved father, Robert Joe Tucker. Leigh Ann’s beloved husband, Johnny passed away 13 days after her on Jan. 1, 2023.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 851 South Gordon Road, Austell.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
