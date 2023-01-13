Leigh Ann Tucker Reynolds, 66, of Carrollton, previously from Mableton, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 27, 1956. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Austell, and a 1974 graduate of Pebblebrook High School. She worked as an accountant for TBS and CNN for several years. Leigh Ann was co-owner of their remodeling business she and her husband shared.

