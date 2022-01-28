Lennon Philip Fields, 68, of Winston, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joe Holcomb and Pastor Allen Davis officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery.
