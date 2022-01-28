Lennon Philip Fields, 68, of Winston, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.

The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joe Holcomb and Pastor Allen Davis officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Lennon Fields, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 30
Service
Sunday, January 30, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jan 31
Service
Monday, January 31, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jan 31
Funeral
Monday, January 31, 2022
2:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos