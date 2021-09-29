Leo Eric Lewis, 57, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
A Memorial Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Leo Lewis will be held on Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Douglasville with Tim Akin, Senior Pastor and Dr. John Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or to the charity of your choice.
Messages of condolence may be sent the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
