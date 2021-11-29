Leoma Maxine Evans McClure, age 69 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 9, 1952, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of the late Clifford Evans and the late Liddell Quinn Evans. She was employed as a bus monitor with the Department of Transportation Carroll County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy and Marvin, and two sisters: Lavada and Brenda.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Felix D. McClure (Gina), Coleman McClure, Jr., Shikela M. McClure, Ashley A. McClure, Kira Y. McClure, Kaitlin S. McClure, and Porcha D. McClure; sisters: Levurne Evans, Linda Wilkins (Roy), and Charlene Crowder (Casey); brothers: Robert Evans, Charles Evans (Marlyn), and LeRoy Evans; grandchildren; Antika, Seth, Caleb, Madison, Brandon, Britney, Tylus, Aleksandr, Haven, Shandaria, Canden, Isyuss, Jamya, Azariah, Quavas, Anijah, Ashton, Atailah, Armonee, Antonio, Olivia, Avery, Zyion, Juwell, Solee, Samier, Syiah, four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Randy Cleveland, Rev. Patrick Johnson, and Rev. Jerry Boykin officiating. Music will be rendered by Diane Person and Randall Nunn. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers Seth Gore, Marvin Evans, Jonathan Wyatt, Hoa Nguyen, Chad Holliday, and Lamar Smith. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
