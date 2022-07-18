Leonard E. Pittman, 86, of Douglasville,
died on Sunday, July
17, 2022.
The family received friends on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service will be held at Prays Mill Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 19, 2022
at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
