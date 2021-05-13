Graveside services for Leonard Gerson Cunningham, age 87, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery in Roanoke, Alabama, with Bro. Tyler Worthy officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Mr. Cunningham passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his grandson’s residence in Virginia.
Survivors include: one son, Ricky Cunningham, Sr. (Helen) of Smyrna, GA; grandson, Ricky Cunningham, Jr. (Amber) of Fredericksburg, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Emilee Cunningham, Matthew Cunningham, and Addison Cunningham all of Fredericksburg, VA.
A Randolph County native, Mr. Cunningham was born on June 13, 1933, the son of Luther Leonard and Mary Brown Cunningham. He was a tooling specialist for Lockheed Martin. Mr. Cunningham was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Lou Cunningham; and brother, Charlie Cunningham.
