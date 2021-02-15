Mr. Leonard Pierce Purvis, 66, of Lithia Springs, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens.
