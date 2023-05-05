Leonard Ponto Cook, passed away on May 3, 2023. Mr. Cook was born on April 21, 1940 in Buena Vista, GA., son of the late C. B. and Marguerite Cook. He was one of 11 children.
Mr. Cook always sought to serve and honor God in how he lived his life by helping others. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the church. He was a kind and loving, husband, father and Pawpaw.
Mr. Cook is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Charlotte and children, daughters: Cynthia Robinson and her husband Randy, Janice Chastain and her husband Greg; son: Steven Cook and his wife Alicia. He was favored with grandchildren: Justin Jones (deceased), Ashley Wooten, Jacob Robinson, Aaron Robinson, Cullen Robinson, Kaitlyn Chastain, Sydnie Cook, Kayla Cook. He was also Pawpaw to 12 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cook was a humble and kind man. He was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make fun of himself. He never met a stranger on an elevator or a fishing pier. He was well loved by all who knew him.
He loved to fish and talk about the one that got away. He also loved going to the farm to deer hunt with his brothers. That’s where the good stories were told. Just ask any of his brothers.
Mr. Cook retired from PL Marketing in 2010 after a successful career of more than 30 years in the Grocery Retail Industry. Throughout his career he was recognized for his strong work ethic as well as his persuasive and creative selling abilities.
Mr. Cook was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in December 2022.
Although his short battle with cancer took him away too soon, he remained joyful and thankful to the Lord for his many blessings.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, 12651 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Douglasville Ga. 30134, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The memorial services will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
