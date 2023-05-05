Leonard Ponto Cook, passed away on May 3, 2023. Mr. Cook was born on April 21, 1940 in Buena Vista, GA., son of the late C. B. and Marguerite Cook. He was one of 11 children.

Mr. Cook always sought to serve and honor God in how he lived his life by helping others. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the church. He was a kind and loving, husband, father and Pawpaw.

