Leonard Truman Matteson, age 85, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on November 11, 2022. He was born in Montclair, New Jersey on June 4, 1937, son of the late Truman Matteson and the late Margaret Ellis. He enjoyed music. He played trombone in the Cobb New Horizons Band and with the Christian Community Orchestra. He also sang with the Douglas County Chamber Singers and the Douglasville First United Methodist Chancel Choir. He was an active member of Douglasville First United Methodist Church and the Genesis Sunday School Class. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his son, Michael “Mike” Matteson; a host of nieces and nephews.
