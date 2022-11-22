Lessie Parker Smith, 76, of North Augusta, South Carolina, passed away at home surrounded by family on November 10, 2022. Lessie was born in Flint, Michigan on July 14, 1946. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and was a long-time resident of Douglasville, Georgia. Lessie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard (Dick) Smith, her daughter, Jennifer Hellemn, her brother John Parker, many nieces and nephews, twelve grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Reba Parker, and her sister, Sally Parker Talton.

Lessie valued learning/education and earned several collegiate degrees in Early Childhood Education. She was a dedicated public-school teacher who touched the lives of many during her decades spent in the classroom.

