Lessie Parker Smith, 76, of North Augusta, South Carolina, passed away at home surrounded by family on November 10, 2022. Lessie was born in Flint, Michigan on July 14, 1946. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and was a long-time resident of Douglasville, Georgia. Lessie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard (Dick) Smith, her daughter, Jennifer Hellemn, her brother John Parker, many nieces and nephews, twelve grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Reba Parker, and her sister, Sally Parker Talton.
Lessie valued learning/education and earned several collegiate degrees in Early Childhood Education. She was a dedicated public-school teacher who touched the lives of many during her decades spent in the classroom.
She and Dick were members of Douglasville First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville, Georgia, where Lessie served as an Elder on the Pastoral Care Committee. She was also on the board for the church preschool, Seeds of Faith. She was a dedicated Stephen Minister and Stephen Ministry Leader and loved Jesus with her heart and soul. God and family were the center of her attention.
Visitation will be held at Douglasville First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 2 p.m. Those who wish to remember Lessie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to giftofloveservice.com, a non-profit 501-C organization, that provides backpack food for children in the local schools who may not have food to eat over the weekends. Lessie and Dick supported this program for years with dedicated time and love.
