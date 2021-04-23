Mr. Levi Okechukwu Olowu, age 17, in Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born February 15, 2004 in Portsmouth, Virginia, the son of Dr. Obinna Okechuku Olowu and Mrs. Vivian Kanayo Olowu. Mr. Olowu was a very loving, selfless, happy and strong fighter. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville.
Mr. Olowu is survived by his parents, Dr. Obinna and Vivian Olowu of Douglasville; brothers, Prince Charles Olowu, Noble Olowu and Jonathan Olowu; grandparents, Margaret Olowu, Harcort Olowu and Stella Adimefe all of Nigeria.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, April 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. James Cook officiating. Interment followed at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
