Lewis Edward Cobb Sr.,79, of Douglasville, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church at 9190 Campbellton St. in Douglasville with Dr. James Harper, pastor; Dr. G.A. Bryant, A Place Of Destiny Church of Atlanta, eulogist; and the Rev. Robert Samuel King, pastor of Golden Memorial UMC of Douglasville, presiding.
Interment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville. The remains will lie at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the services.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.