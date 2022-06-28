Lillie Bell Phillips, age 87, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born November 18, 1934, in Powder Springs, daughter of the late Alonzo and Bessie McDonald of Powder Springs. Mrs. Phillips was a caregiver for the elderly. She enjoyed dressing up and going to church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Hembree, Jesse McDonald, Willie (Jim) McDonald, Richard McDonald and Shirley McDonald; infant siblings, Charles and Sarah Kate.
She is survived by her sister, Mary McDonald of Douglasville, Betty Dunn of Acworth, Rebecca (Dot) Hill of Douglasville; Nieces, Sherry Blair of Douglasville, Connie Whitaker of Newnan, Debbie Dunn of Acworth; nephews, Sam Hembree JR of Dallas, Tim McDonald of Powder Springs, Terry Dunn of Acworth.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn funeral home in Douglasville with Pastor Robert Dilbeck officiating. Interment will be at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
