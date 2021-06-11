Mrs. Lillie Johns Caldwell, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
She was born
April 7, 1939, in Atlanta, to the late
Mr. Henry Louie Johns and the late Mrs. Eva Berryhill Johns. Mrs. Caldwell loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, casinos, and camping. Mrs. Caldwell was a founding member of Powder Springs Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Arthur Everett Caldwell; grandson, Luke Baker; brother, Louie Johns; sisters, Hazel Johns, Virginia Peavy, Ruby Peavy, Margaret Scott, Polly Clackum, Freida Sarver.
Mrs. Caldwell is survived by sons
and daughters-in-
law, Russell and Tallulah Caldwell
of Douglasville, Georgia, Randall
and Jerrie Caldwell
of LaGrange, Georgia; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Brenda Caldwell; eleven grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Randall Caldwell officiating. Eulogy will be provided by her granddaughter, Kayla Countryman. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.