Mrs. Lillie Mae Rush Agan, 83, of Winston, Georgia passed peacefully at her home, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
She was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Bremen, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Troy Eugene Rush and the late Mrs. Ruby Holland Rush. Mrs. Agan was the matriarch of her family and was deeply respected by many. She was known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as “Nanny.” While
we, her family and friends will miss her, we rejoice in knowing we will see her again in Heaven. Mrs.
Agan worked in retail sales including Winn Dixie and Eckerd Drugs for many
years, however her passion was her family. She loved baking and flowers. She has always been known as a strong
and confident lady,
yet a humble and devoted Christian. Mrs. Agan was a member of Northpoint Baptist Church in Carrollton.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Debra Kay Agan Johnston; brothers, Curtis Cecil Rush, Doyle Edward Rush; sister, Frances Prather; infant sister, Betty Jean Rush.
Mrs. Agan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Mr. Charles William Agan of Winston, Georgia; children and spouses, Randall and Christine Agan of Temple, Georgia, Wanda and Wayne Copeland of Dallas, Georgia, Donna and Tim Williams of Villa Rica, Georgia; sister, Imogene Vaughn of Carrollton, Georgia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Bro. Joe Driver and the Rev. Wendell Rush officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.