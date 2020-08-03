Linda Adams, 62, of Villa Rica, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Her visitation was Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 5-9 p.m. at Roy Davis Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. in the Roy Davis Chapel in Austell.

