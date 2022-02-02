Linda Bragg Lilly, 76, of Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
She was born on June 23, 1945, the daughter of the late Jimmy Parson and the late Evelyn Louise Haney Parson. Mrs. Lilly worked as an Accountant for Georgia Tech for many years. She loved to read, go to the beach and she enjoyed spending time with her family and her grand-children.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Bragg and brother, Lamar Parson.
She is survived by her husband of twenty nine years, Raymond Lilly; daughters, Shan and Eddie Baker of Villa Rica, Nicole Lilly of Boca Raton, Florida; sons, Michael and Melissa Bragg of West Cobb, Cody Lilly of Villa Rica; brothers, Brett and Cindy Parson of Douglasville, Brad Parson of Douglasville; granddaughters, Ashlyn Baker, Emma Bragg and Madelyn Bragg; grandson, Alex Baker; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, in Douglasville. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-3331.
