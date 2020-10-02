Linda Carole Hunter Pope, 75, of Newnan, formerly of Douglasville, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Pope and the Rev. Ikey Watson officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105, 800-805-5856.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
